Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,944 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period.

ADRE stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

