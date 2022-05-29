Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,963. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.