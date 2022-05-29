Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 51.4% in May

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DBV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund.

