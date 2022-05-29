Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 51.4% in May

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DBV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (DBV)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.