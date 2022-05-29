Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

