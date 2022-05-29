Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $224.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,214 shares of company stock worth $44,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Investar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

