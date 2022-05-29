InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

