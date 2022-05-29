IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

