IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE IRS opened at $4.54 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.