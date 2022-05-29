IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $4.54 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.