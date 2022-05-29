IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

