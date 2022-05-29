iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EWZS opened at $15.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

