Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE ISR opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.