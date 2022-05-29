Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 627,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,042. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

