Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 627,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,042. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.20.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
