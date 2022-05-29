Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

