JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,802,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 8,793,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,149.1 days.

Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

