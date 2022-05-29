JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,802,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 8,793,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,149.1 days.
Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $8.13.
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
