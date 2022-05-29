Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 3,404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,619.8 days.

Shares of Japan Post stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

