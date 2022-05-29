Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,322,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 31,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,112. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

