Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 31.8% in May

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JSPR opened at $3.14 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

