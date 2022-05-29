Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

