JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 30,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,263,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

