Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group stock remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

