John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.42 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

