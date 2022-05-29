Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 47,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,976. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

