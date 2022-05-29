Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

