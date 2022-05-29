Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.
