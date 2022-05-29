Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 206,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,155. Kaixin Auto has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXIN. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

