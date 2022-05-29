Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

