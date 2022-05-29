KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Up 47.7% in May

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 22,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 13,231,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,089,022. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

