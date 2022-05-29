Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

