Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 54.3% in May

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 147,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,300. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

