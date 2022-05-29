Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCGI. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

NYSE KCGI opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.