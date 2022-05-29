Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 47.9% in May

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRYAY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYAY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €128.00 ($136.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from £136 ($171.13) to £137 ($172.39) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($135.11) to €122.00 ($129.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.50.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.