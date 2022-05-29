Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

