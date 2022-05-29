Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,828. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

