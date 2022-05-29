Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KCDMY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.45.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
