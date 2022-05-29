Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

