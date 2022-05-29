Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KWAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,787,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,646,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the financial services industry.

