Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the financial services industry.

