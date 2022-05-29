KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,920. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

