Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $1.81. Kohl’s posted earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $41.87. 7,077,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

