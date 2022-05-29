Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €182.00 ($193.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.