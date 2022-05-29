Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 321,900 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koss by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Koss by 94.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koss by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koss by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOSS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of -1.39. Koss has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

