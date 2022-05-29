Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,889 shares of company stock worth $2,099,855 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

