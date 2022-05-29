Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.