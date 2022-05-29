Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $3,851,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 197.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 517,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,750 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 39.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 621,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174,350 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

