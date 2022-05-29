Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

