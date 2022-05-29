Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.
Li Ning stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
About Li Ning (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.