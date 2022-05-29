Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.

Li Ning stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

