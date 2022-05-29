LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL stock remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Friday. LIFULL has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.67.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

