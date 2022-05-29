Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.07. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,233. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 206.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

