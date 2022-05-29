Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $329.63 on Friday. Linde has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.30 and a 200-day moving average of $316.97.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 324,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.