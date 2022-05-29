LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.