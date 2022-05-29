Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in May

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LOCC stock remained flat at $$9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 216,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,155. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

